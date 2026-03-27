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Travelling from UAE today? Flight updates, advisories to keep in mind after heavy rains

Check flight status first as some delays hit UAE airports after storm

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Airlines are advising travellers to check flight status and allow extra time due to delays and disruptions.
Airlines are advising travellers to check flight status and allow extra time due to delays and disruptions.
DXB

Dubai: Travellers flying from the UAE today are being urged to check their flight status and leave extra time for their journey, as heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds disrupt operations across the country.

Unstable weather swept across the UAE overnight, bringing lightning, reduced visibility and intense downpours. Authorities activated emergency measures, while airlines and airports began reporting delays and operational changes.

At Dubai International Airport (DXB), some flights are already delayed, according to official flight status updates. Routes to cities including Jeddah, Muscat, Islamabad, Tashkent and Karachi are seeing minor delays.

Airlines are now advising passengers to plan ahead, monitor updates closely and avoid heading to the airport without confirmed bookings.

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What travellers need to know

Carriers across the UAE have issued advisories as weather conditions continue to affect schedules.

Passengers are being told to:

  • Check flight status before leaving home

  • Allow extra travel time to the airport

  • Keep contact details updated for alerts

  • Avoid travelling without confirmed bookings

Emirates

Emirates has warned that adverse weather between March 23 and 27 may affect road visibility and travel conditions to the airport.

The airline is advising passengers to:

  • Arrive at least two hours before departure

  • Allow extra time due to possible traffic disruption

  • Check flight updates on its website

  • Monitor emails for delays or cancellations

Some Emirates and flydubai services are already reporting minor delays.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia said adverse weather may impact operations at airports in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

The airline has:

  • Started operating a limited number of flights, subject to approvals

  • Urged passengers not to travel without confirmed bookings

  • Asked travellers to check flight status before leaving

Flights are currently operating on select routes across the Middle East, Europe, Asia and North Africa, including destinations in India, Pakistan, Egypt, Thailand, Turkey and Italy.

Passengers whose flights were cancelled can rebook or modify their tickets.

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways is running a limited flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and around 80 destinations.

The airline said:

  • Only passengers with confirmed bookings should go to the airport

  • Affected travellers will be contacted directly

  • Rebooking and refunds are available online

Etihad added that all other scheduled services remain suspended for now, with additional routes to be announced as conditions improve.

Travellers with tickets issued before February 28 for travel up to April 15 can rebook free of charge or request refunds.

flydubai

Dubai carrier flydubai said adverse weather could affect operations at Dubai International Airport.

Passenger reminders:

  • Allow extra travel time to and from the airport due to weather

  • Ceck flight status before leaving home

  • Travel only with a confirmed booking

  • Update contact details via Manage Your Booking on flydubai.com

  • Check baggage allowance before travelling

  • Arrive at least 4 hours before departure

  • Check-in closes 60 minutes before departure

  • Monitor airport screens for your departure gate

The airline is currently operating flights with a reduced schedule, and flight durations or transit times may be longer due to temporary rerouting of flight paths. Passengers are advised to check operational updates regularly before heading to the airport.

Bottom line for travellers

If you are flying from the UAE today:

  • Check before you go

  • Leave early

  • Expect delays

Weather conditions remain unpredictable, and airlines say schedules will continue to change depending on safety assessments.

Related Topics:
UAE AirportsWeather forecastUAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir Arabia

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