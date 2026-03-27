Check flight status first as some delays hit UAE airports after storm
Dubai: Travellers flying from the UAE today are being urged to check their flight status and leave extra time for their journey, as heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds disrupt operations across the country.
Unstable weather swept across the UAE overnight, bringing lightning, reduced visibility and intense downpours. Authorities activated emergency measures, while airlines and airports began reporting delays and operational changes.
At Dubai International Airport (DXB), some flights are already delayed, according to official flight status updates. Routes to cities including Jeddah, Muscat, Islamabad, Tashkent and Karachi are seeing minor delays.
Airlines are now advising passengers to plan ahead, monitor updates closely and avoid heading to the airport without confirmed bookings.
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Carriers across the UAE have issued advisories as weather conditions continue to affect schedules.
Passengers are being told to:
Check flight status before leaving home
Allow extra travel time to the airport
Keep contact details updated for alerts
Avoid travelling without confirmed bookings
Emirates has warned that adverse weather between March 23 and 27 may affect road visibility and travel conditions to the airport.
The airline is advising passengers to:
Arrive at least two hours before departure
Allow extra time due to possible traffic disruption
Check flight updates on its website
Monitor emails for delays or cancellations
Some Emirates and flydubai services are already reporting minor delays.
Air Arabia said adverse weather may impact operations at airports in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.
The airline has:
Started operating a limited number of flights, subject to approvals
Urged passengers not to travel without confirmed bookings
Asked travellers to check flight status before leaving
Flights are currently operating on select routes across the Middle East, Europe, Asia and North Africa, including destinations in India, Pakistan, Egypt, Thailand, Turkey and Italy.
Passengers whose flights were cancelled can rebook or modify their tickets.
Etihad Airways is running a limited flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and around 80 destinations.
The airline said:
Only passengers with confirmed bookings should go to the airport
Affected travellers will be contacted directly
Rebooking and refunds are available online
Etihad added that all other scheduled services remain suspended for now, with additional routes to be announced as conditions improve.
Travellers with tickets issued before February 28 for travel up to April 15 can rebook free of charge or request refunds.
Dubai carrier flydubai said adverse weather could affect operations at Dubai International Airport.
Passenger reminders:
Allow extra travel time to and from the airport due to weather
Ceck flight status before leaving home
Travel only with a confirmed booking
Update contact details via Manage Your Booking on flydubai.com
Check baggage allowance before travelling
Arrive at least 4 hours before departure
Check-in closes 60 minutes before departure
Monitor airport screens for your departure gate
The airline is currently operating flights with a reduced schedule, and flight durations or transit times may be longer due to temporary rerouting of flight paths. Passengers are advised to check operational updates regularly before heading to the airport.
If you are flying from the UAE today:
Check before you go
Leave early
Expect delays
Weather conditions remain unpredictable, and airlines say schedules will continue to change depending on safety assessments.