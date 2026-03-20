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Etihad Airways issues travel guidance, limited flights resume from Abu Dhabi

Passengers urged to confirm bookings as Etihad resumes limited flights

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Etihad Airways resumes limited flights from Abu Dhabi
Etihad Airways resumes limited flights from Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways on Friday announced it is operating a limited schedule of commercial flights between Abu Dhabi and select destinations.

Passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated as soon as possible, while new tickets are available on the airline’s official website.

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Travel only if your flight is confirmed

The airline urged guests not to travel to the airport unless contacted by Etihad or holding a confirmed booking. “We request all passengers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport to ensure a smooth travel experience,” an Etihad spokesperson said.

Warning against fake accounts

Etihad also issued a caution about fake social media accounts posing as the airline and sending fraudulent refund forms. “Etihad will never request passwords, payment details, or sensitive information via social media. Please rely only on our official website and verified accounts for updates,” the spokesperson added.

Rebooking and refunds guidance

Passengers are encouraged to check flight status, update contact details, and process rebookings or refunds online via etihad.com/manage.

Tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, for travel between February 28 and April 15, 2026, may be rebooked free of charge up to May 15, 2026; bookings beyond this date may incur applicable fees.

Safety remains top priority

Due to high call volumes, guests seeking assistance are advised to use online services. “Safety remains our absolute priority, and flights will operate only once all safety criteria are met,” the spokesperson said.

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