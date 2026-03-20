Passengers urged to confirm bookings as Etihad resumes limited flights
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways on Friday announced it is operating a limited schedule of commercial flights between Abu Dhabi and select destinations.
Passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated as soon as possible, while new tickets are available on the airline’s official website.
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The airline urged guests not to travel to the airport unless contacted by Etihad or holding a confirmed booking. “We request all passengers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport to ensure a smooth travel experience,” an Etihad spokesperson said.
Etihad also issued a caution about fake social media accounts posing as the airline and sending fraudulent refund forms. “Etihad will never request passwords, payment details, or sensitive information via social media. Please rely only on our official website and verified accounts for updates,” the spokesperson added.
Passengers are encouraged to check flight status, update contact details, and process rebookings or refunds online via etihad.com/manage.
Tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, for travel between February 28 and April 15, 2026, may be rebooked free of charge up to May 15, 2026; bookings beyond this date may incur applicable fees.
Due to high call volumes, guests seeking assistance are advised to use online services. “Safety remains our absolute priority, and flights will operate only once all safety criteria are met,” the spokesperson said.