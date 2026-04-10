GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates travel update: Dubai airline now operates flights to 100+ destinations

Passengers urged to check flight status, booking options amid disruptions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Airline offers free date changes, rebooking and refunds amid disruptions
Airline offers free date changes, rebooking and refunds amid disruptions
Shutterstock

Dubai: Emirates has issued an operational update, confirming it is running a limited flight schedule across 100+ destinations as the airline adjusts services in response to ongoing disruptions.

UAE carriers Etihad, Emirates, flydubai, and Air Arabia have been operating limited special flights on safe air corridors since the war broke out on February 28.

The carrier said passengers are advised to check the latest flight status and booking options as it reviews its network and updates schedules accordingly.

The airline said on its website that passengers can view updated schedules and book via the website. It added that all new bookings will include one complimentary date change within the ticket’s validity period.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Support for affected passengers

Travellers impacted by schedule changes will be rebooked on the next available Emirates flight wherever possible, including connecting journeys via Dubai.

Customers holding tickets for travel between February 28 and May 31 can choose between rebooking or requesting a refund.

Rebook on an alternate flight

Passengers may rebook to the same destination or another destination within the same region on or before June 15, 2026. Travellers who booked through a travel agent must contact their agent, while those who booked directly with Emirates should contact the airline.

Request a refund

Passengers who booked directly with Emirates can submit a refund request through the airline’s refund form. Customers who booked through travel agents must contact their agent.

Emirates advises completing any rebooking first, as unused flights in the same itinerary will automatically be cancelled and refunded once a refund request is processed.

The airline also said customers who book flights from April 2 will receive one complimentary date change across all cabins, subject to ticket validity. Fare differences may apply.

What passengers can do online

Customers can access the website or app to:

  • Review any changes made to their booking

  • Accept a newly offered flight

  • Choose an alternative flight if the original travel date is within 72 hours

  • Review services such as dietary meals, seat selections and Chauffeur-drive

  • Make up to nine changes under the current travel waiver, valid until 31 May

  • Update contact details to receive flight notifications

If changes cannot be made online

Some bookings may require additional assistance, including when parts of the itinerary have been cancelled, when no confirmed operational flights remain, or when the ticket type requires further support.

Passengers can seek help through the following channels:

  • Call the local Emirates Contact Centre for tickets booked directly with the airline

  • Contact the travel agent for bookings made through an agency

  • Use Live Chat on emirates.com

  • Visit Emirates retail stores worldwide

In Dubai, passengers can visit the following locations:

  • Emirates Reservations and Ticketing desk at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport

  • Emirates World, Jumeirah Town Centre

  • Emirates Group Technology Centre, near the Clock Tower, Deira

Customers are advised to ensure their contact details are updated via Manage Your Booking to receive flight updates.

City check-in points closed

Emirates also confirmed that all city check-in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice as operational adjustments continue.

Before-travel advisory

Emirates urged passengers to check flight status regularly, including after check-in, and ensure contact details are up to date to receive notifications.

The airline said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will adjust its schedule as required, thanking customers for their patience and understanding.

Related Topics:
Emirates airline

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Flight disrupted? Emirates guide to rebooking and refunds in April

Flying in April? Emirates guidance for Dubai travellers

2m read
Passengers travelling across the Middle East are facing uncertainty as flight disruptions continue amid ongoing regional tensions, with delays and route changes affecting several services.

Emirates flights explained: Delays, route impacts, FAQs

4m read
UAE airlines warn travellers to verify bookings ahead of airport travel

Flying from UAE today? Check flight status and timings

3m read
Confirmed bookings only; refunds and alternative flights available for affected passengers

UAE flights today: Updated schedules, travel advisory

2m read