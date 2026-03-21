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flydubai warns of possible flight disruptions due to unstable weather

Unsettled weather may affect Dubai flights, flydubai urges passengers to arrive early

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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flydubai issues travel advisory, advises passengers to check flights amid weather concerns
flydubai issues travel advisory, advises passengers to check flights amid weather concerns
Gulf News

Dubai: flydubai has issued a travel advisory warning of potential disruption to flights as unstable weather conditions are forecast across the UAE in the coming days.

The airline said the expected weather could affect its operations at Dubai International Airport as well as flights arriving and departing from the hub.

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Passengers were advised to allow extra time to reach the airport and to check their flight status before travelling.

flydubai also urged travellers not to come to the airport without a confirmed booking and to update their contact details through the airline’s online “Manage Booking” service to receive the latest updates.

Passengers were further advised to ensure their baggage complies with permitted weight limits before departure.

The carrier recommended arriving at the airport at least four hours before departure, noting that check-in counters close 60 minutes before scheduled flight times. Travellers were also reminded to monitor airport information screens for departure gate updates.

The airline said passenger safety remains its top priority.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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FlyDubaiUAE weather

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