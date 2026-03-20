UAE braces for unstable weather: Rain, thunder storms, and hail expected

Cloud cover is expected to persist with chances of rain over eastern areas
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience a period of unstable weather conditions from Saturday until March 27, with rainfall of varying intensity forecast across several parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
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The NCM said formations of clouds moving from the west will lead to the development of convective cloud systems over scattered areas at intervals throughout the week.
These conditions are expected to bring rainfall ranging from light to heavy at times, accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a possibility of hail in limited areas, particularly during periods of strong cloud activity.
Forecasts indicate that Saturday will see light to moderate rainfall across various regions, becoming heavy at times over northern and eastern areas as well as Al Ain during daytime hours.
Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, with convective cloud formation bringing rainfall of varying intensity, particularly over northern and eastern regions and Al Ain.
The unsettled conditions are expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday, with cloud build-up across much of the country and scattered rainfall of varying intensity.
On Wednesday, cloud cover is expected to persist with chances of rain over some northern and eastern areas.
From Thursday through next Saturday, the NCM expects further development of convective clouds over scattered areas, with associated rainfall of varying intensity, as the country remains under the influence of the unstable weather system.