UAE Weather: Temperatures set to fall as cloudy weather and light rain forecast across the country

Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers expected through the weekend
Dubai: A weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system, is expected to influence weather conditions across the UAE over the coming days.
According to the National Centre of Metrology (NCM), today (Tuesday, March 17) will see partly cloudy conditions becoming cloudy at times, particularly during the night over coastal areas, islands and some northern regions, with a possibility of light rainfall.
Temperatures are expected to drop, which will be more noticeable in western areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust during the daytime.
On Wednesday, skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of continued light rain over some western and coastal areas and islands during the daytime.
Temperatures are expected to fall further, while north-westerly winds will be light to moderate but may strengthen at times, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h and raising dust.
Sea conditions will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, in the Oman Sea.
Similar weather is expected on Thursday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of light rainfall in some western and coastal areas. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to around 35 km/h.
The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast with scattered rainfall possible across parts of the country.
Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening to around 40 km/h.
Sea conditions will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.