Polar low-pressure system to bring rain and turbulent conditions across UAE
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for a spell of partly cloudy and unsettled weather with chances of scattered rainfall and fresh winds over the coming days, according to the latest forecast.
Today (Friday), conditions are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a possibility of rain in some areas and temperatures on a slight upward trend. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally becoming stronger, while sea conditions may turn rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
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Forecast data indicate daytime temperatures could reach the mid-30s°C in internal areas, while coastal areas are expected to see highs in the low-30s°C, with cooler conditions in mountainous regions.
Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, similar conditions are expected to continue, with partly cloudy skies, convective cloud formation and further chances of rainfall in scattered areas. Winds may freshen at times, causing blowing dust and reduced visibility in some locations.
The outlook from Saturday to Tuesday suggests a continuation of unstable conditions, with occasional strong winds reaching up to about 40–45 km/h and seas becoming moderate to rough at times, particularly during cloud activity.
Meteorological analyses also point to the influence of a broader weather system affecting parts of the Arabian Peninsula, linked to a low-pressure system of polar origin accompanied by a cold and moist air mass. This system is expected to increase atmospheric instability and could bring periods of thunderstorms, rainfall and active winds across parts of the UAE over several days.
The rainfall activity may intensify at times, particularly early next week, as cooler air deepens instability and supports the formation of thunderclouds across different regions of the country. Additional waves of unsettled weather may also develop later in the week, potentially bringing further rain and strong winds.
Forecasts suggest the possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas, along with thunderstorms, strong downdrafts and rough sea conditions during periods of active weather.