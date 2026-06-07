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UAE weather: Temperatures set to hit 47°C as fair conditions persist

Inland areas set for scorching temperatures while coastal humidity increases

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Coastal and island areas are expected to record temperatures between 36°C and 42°C, while mountain regions will see highs ranging from 33°C to 38°C.
Coastal and island areas are expected to record temperatures between 36°C and 42°C, while mountain regions will see highs ranging from 33°C to 38°C.
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Dubai: Fair weather is expected across the UAE on Sunday, with temperatures rising across inland areas and reaching as high as 47°C, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

NCM said conditions would remain generally clear, although clouds are expected to develop over eastern regions during the afternoon and could become convective at times. Temperatures are set to increase, particularly inland, where daytime highs are forecast to range between 39°C and 47°C.

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Coastal and island areas are expected to record temperatures between 36°C and 42°C, while mountain regions will see highs ranging from 33°C to 38°C.

Humidity is likely to increase overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal areas, raising the possibility of mist formation. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northwest at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h.

The NCM forecast indicates that the warm and largely stable conditions will continue through much of the coming week.

From Monday through Thursday, skies are expected to remain mostly fair, while southwesterly to northwesterly winds will strengthen at times, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h. The stronger winds could stir blowing dust in exposed and inland areas, potentially reducing visibility at times.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to fluctuate between slight and moderate, becoming rough at times, particularly during the night and early morning periods. Conditions in the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight to moderate throughout the forecast period.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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