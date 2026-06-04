Winds up to 50 km/h, triggering dust and reducing horizontal visibility
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience dusty weather, strong winds and rough sea conditions over the coming days as a weak surface low-pressure system affects the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said the weather today would be fair in general, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and causing blowing dust during the daytime. Seas are expected to be rough, particularly in western parts of the Arabian Gulf, while conditions in the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 43°C and 47 °C degrees Celsius in inland areas, 36°C to 41°C degrees along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 37°C degrees in mountainous regions.
The weather bureau said dusty conditions would persist from today through Saturday, with south-westerly to north-westerly winds reaching up to 50 km/h on Friday, reducing horizontal visibility in some areas. Temperatures are expected to gradually decline, especially along the coast, before rising again on Sunday.
The Arabian Gulf is forecast to become moderate to very rough at times through the weekend, while the Oman Sea will remain slight. Humid conditions are expected overnight and during early mornings in some coastal areas from Saturday, with a chance of mist or fog formation.