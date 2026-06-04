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UAE weather alert: Temperatures to hit 47°C as dusty conditions and strong winds sweep country

Winds up to 50 km/h, triggering dust and reducing horizontal visibility

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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South-westerly to north-westerly winds reaching up to 50 km/h on Friday, reducing horizontal visibility in some areas.
South-westerly to north-westerly winds reaching up to 50 km/h on Friday, reducing horizontal visibility in some areas.
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Dubai:  The UAE is set to experience dusty weather, strong winds and rough sea conditions over the coming days as a weak surface low-pressure system affects the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said the weather today would be fair in general, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and causing blowing dust during the daytime. Seas are expected to be rough, particularly in western parts of the Arabian Gulf, while conditions in the Oman Sea will remain slight.

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Temperatures are forecast to reach between 43°C and 47 °C degrees Celsius in inland areas, 36°C to 41°C degrees along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 37°C degrees in mountainous regions.

The weather bureau said dusty conditions would persist from today through Saturday, with south-westerly to north-westerly winds reaching up to 50 km/h on Friday, reducing horizontal visibility in some areas. Temperatures are expected to gradually decline, especially along the coast, before rising again on Sunday.

The Arabian Gulf is forecast to become moderate to very rough at times through the weekend, while the Oman Sea will remain slight. Humid conditions are expected overnight and during early mornings in some coastal areas from Saturday, with a chance of mist or fog formation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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