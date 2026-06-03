Unstable conditions will persist until Saturday before gradually easing
The UAE is experiencing dusty conditions and reduced horizontal visibility from today through Saturday as north-westerly winds strengthen across the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The weather authority forecast active winds carrying dust and sand, particularly over western areas during daylight hours, warning that visibility could deteriorate in some locations. The NCM urged the public to follow official weather bulletins and reports and avoid circulating unverified information.
The weather is expected to be fair in general but dusty at times. Winds will be light to moderate, and strong at intervals, stirring up dust and sand and reducing visibility, especially westward.
The winds are forecast to shift from south-westerly to north-westerly at speeds of 10-25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h in some areas.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to range from moderate to rough, becoming very rough at times by late night, while conditions in the Oman Sea will remain slight.
The NCM said the unstable conditions are expected to persist until Saturday before gradually easing.