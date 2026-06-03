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UAE weather alert: Dust and low visibility forecast through Saturday as winds strengthen

Unstable conditions will persist until Saturday before gradually easing

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dusty conditions and reduced horizontal visibility are expected from today through Saturday as north-westerly winds strengthen across the country.
Dusty conditions and reduced horizontal visibility are expected from today through Saturday as north-westerly winds strengthen across the country.
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The UAE is experiencing dusty conditions and reduced horizontal visibility from today through Saturday as north-westerly winds strengthen across the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The weather authority forecast active winds carrying dust and sand, particularly over western areas during daylight hours, warning that visibility could deteriorate in some locations. The NCM urged the public to follow official weather bulletins and reports and avoid circulating unverified information.

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The weather is expected to be fair in general but dusty at times. Winds will be light to moderate, and strong at intervals, stirring up dust and sand and reducing visibility, especially westward.

The winds are forecast to shift from south-westerly to north-westerly at speeds of 10-25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h in some areas.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to range from moderate to rough, becoming very rough at times by late night, while conditions in the Oman Sea will remain slight.

The NCM said the unstable conditions are expected to persist until Saturday before gradually easing.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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