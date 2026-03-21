Air Arabia issues travel advisory as UAE faces adverse weather

Adverse weather may disrupt flights at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah airports
Air Arabia has issued a travel advisory as adverse weather is forecast across the UAE starting today and over the coming days.
The airline said operations at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah airports may be affected, potentially leading to flight delays or schedule changes.
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Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to follow safety precautions:
Check flight status before heading to the airport.
Avoid travelling without a confirmed booking.
Keep contact details updated via Manage My Booking at airarabia.com.
The airline emphasised that passenger safety remains its top priority and that it is closely monitoring conditions to minimise disruption.
Flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah are currently limited and will operate until April 15.
Asian destinations include Bangladesh (Chittagong, Dhaka), India (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Thiruvananthapuram), Nepal (Kathmandu), Pakistan (Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot, Quetta), Sri Lanka (Colombo), Thailand (Bangkok), and Uzbekistan (Tashkent).
In the Middle East, flights operate to Egypt (Assiut, Cairo, Alexandria, Cairo-Sphinx), Jordan (Amman), and Saudi Arabia (Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Riyadh).
African destinations include Ethiopia (Addis Ababa), Kenya (Nairobi), and Uganda (Entebbe). Flights to
Europe serve Austria (Vienna), Greece (Athens), Italy (Milan-Bergamo), and Turkey (Istanbul).
Passengers whose flights remain cancelled will be notified.
Passengers on cancelled flights are eligible for:
One free date change within 30 days
A full credit voucher
A full refund to the original form of payment
If you experience issues with rebooking or refunds, use the chat option to connect with a human agent.
Important reminders
Keep your contact details up to date via Manage Booking to receive flight notifications.
For latest updates, visit website or follow official communication channels.
Air Arabia is currently handling a high volume of enquiries and appreciates passengers’ patience.
The airline reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.