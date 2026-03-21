GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Air Arabia issues travel advisory as UAE faces adverse weather

Adverse weather may disrupt flights at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah airports

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Air Arabia has started operating a limited number of flights to and from the UAE, subject to operational and regulatory approvals.
Air Arabia has started operating a limited number of flights to and from the UAE, subject to operational and regulatory approvals.
WAM

Air Arabia has issued a travel advisory as adverse weather is forecast across the UAE starting today and over the coming days.

The airline said operations at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah airports may be affected, potentially leading to flight delays or schedule changes.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to follow safety precautions:

  • Check flight status before heading to the airport.

  • Avoid travelling without a confirmed booking.

  • Keep contact details updated via Manage My Booking at airarabia.com.

The airline emphasised that passenger safety remains its top priority and that it is closely monitoring conditions to minimise disruption.

Limited flights operating

Flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah are currently limited and will operate until April 15.

Asian destinations include Bangladesh (Chittagong, Dhaka), India (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Thiruvananthapuram), Nepal (Kathmandu), Pakistan (Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot, Quetta), Sri Lanka (Colombo), Thailand (Bangkok), and Uzbekistan (Tashkent).

In the Middle East, flights operate to Egypt (Assiut, Cairo, Alexandria, Cairo-Sphinx), Jordan (Amman), and Saudi Arabia (Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Riyadh).

African destinations include Ethiopia (Addis Ababa), Kenya (Nairobi), and Uganda (Entebbe). Flights to

Europe serve Austria (Vienna), Greece (Athens), Italy (Milan-Bergamo), and Turkey (Istanbul).

Passengers whose flights remain cancelled will be notified.

Rebooking and refund options

Passengers on cancelled flights are eligible for:

  • One free date change within 30 days

  • A full credit voucher

  • A full refund to the original form of payment

If you experience issues with rebooking or refunds, use the chat option to connect with a human agent.

Important reminders

  • Keep your contact details up to date via Manage Booking to receive flight notifications.

  • For latest updates, visit website or follow official communication channels.

  • Air Arabia is currently handling a high volume of enquiries and appreciates passengers’ patience.

The airline reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.

Related Topics:
UAE weatherAir Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Residents brave the rain at Al Majaz, Sharjah.

UAE steps up readiness as unstable weather brings rain

3m read
Residents brave the rain at Al Majaz, Sharjah. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Heavy rain and thunder lash UAE amid unstable weather

3m read
Residents urged to plan travel and follow safety guidelines.

UAE weather turns unstable with rain and gusty winds

2m read
Misty mornings and rain ahead as UAE weather shifts

Planning outdoor Eid? Here’s the UAE weather forecast

2m read