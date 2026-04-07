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UPDATE

King Fahd Causeway reopens: Saudi Arabia-Bahrain bridge resumes traffic after temporary closure

The King Fahd Causeway is a 25-km series of bridges connecting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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King Fahd Causeway reopens: Saudi Arabia-Bahrain bridge resumes traffic after temporary closure

The King Fahd Causeway has reopened to traffic on Tuesday afternoon, following a brief closure implemented as a precautionary measure amid heightened regional security alerts.

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The 25-kilometre series of bridges, which serves as the primary land link between Saudi Arabia and the island nation of Bahrain, resumed operations after authorities concluded a safety assessment. The General Authority for King Fahd Causeway confirmed the reopening in a brief update, stating that the flow of vehicles had returned to normal.

The suspension of movement earlier in the day followed the issuance of several security warnings in the area. At the time, the Authority had notified travellers that vehicle transit was being halted "as a precautionary measure" to ensure the safety of all commuters.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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