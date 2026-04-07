The 25-kilometre series of bridges, which serves as the primary land link between Saudi Arabia and the island nation of Bahrain, resumed operations after authorities concluded a safety assessment. The General Authority for King Fahd Causeway confirmed the reopening in a brief update, stating that the flow of vehicles had returned to normal.

The suspension of movement earlier in the day followed the issuance of several security warnings in the area. At the time, the Authority had notified travellers that vehicle transit was being halted "as a precautionary measure" to ensure the safety of all commuters.

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