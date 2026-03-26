Special flights help stranded passengers travel during Bahrain airspace closure
Dubai: Gulf Air has introduced a series of limited repatriation flights to key cities in the Indian subcontinent, offering a route for passengers travelling to and from Bahrain while the country’s airspace remains closed.
The flights will operate via King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, providing a temporary workaround for disrupted travel across the region.
The move comes at a time when many passengers have faced cancellations and uncertainty, with several airlines adjusting schedules due to ongoing regional developments.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
The flights are restricted to passengers eligible to travel to and from Bahrain, with no transit or local boarding permitted in Dammam. That means travellers cannot use these services as connecting routes to other destinations.
Passengers with confirmed bookings will be provided transport between Bahrain and Dammam, ensuring continuity of travel despite the closure of Bahrain International Airport.
Bookings can be made through Gulf Air’s website, mobile app or authorised agents, with the airline advising travellers to check for updates regularly.
The limited schedule includes services connecting Dammam with Dhaka, Cochin, New Delhi and Trivandrum over the coming days.
These routes reflect strong travel demand between Bahrain and South Asia, particularly among residents seeking to return home or resume work commitments.
The flights are being rolled out in phases across late March and early April, offering a narrow but critical travel window for affected passengers.
Alongside these special services, Gulf Air continues to operate a temporary network of ten international destinations via Dammam, including major cities such as London, Paris, Frankfurt and Bangkok.
This allows the airline to maintain partial connectivity while Bahrain’s airspace remains closed, though capacity remains limited.
The airline has confirmed that normal operations will resume only once Bahrain’s airspace reopens, with no firm timeline in place.