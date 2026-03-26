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Gulf Air opens special India flights via Dammam for Bahrain passengers

Special flights help stranded passengers travel during Bahrain airspace closure

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Gulf Air opens special India flights via Dammam for Bahrain passengers

Dubai: Gulf Air has introduced a series of limited repatriation flights to key cities in the Indian subcontinent, offering a route for passengers travelling to and from Bahrain while the country’s airspace remains closed.

The flights will operate via King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, providing a temporary workaround for disrupted travel across the region.

The move comes at a time when many passengers have faced cancellations and uncertainty, with several airlines adjusting schedules due to ongoing regional developments.

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Who can travel and how it works

The flights are restricted to passengers eligible to travel to and from Bahrain, with no transit or local boarding permitted in Dammam. That means travellers cannot use these services as connecting routes to other destinations.

Passengers with confirmed bookings will be provided transport between Bahrain and Dammam, ensuring continuity of travel despite the closure of Bahrain International Airport.

Bookings can be made through Gulf Air’s website, mobile app or authorised agents, with the airline advising travellers to check for updates regularly.

Routes focus on Indian subcontinent

The limited schedule includes services connecting Dammam with Dhaka, Cochin, New Delhi and Trivandrum over the coming days.

These routes reflect strong travel demand between Bahrain and South Asia, particularly among residents seeking to return home or resume work commitments.

The flights are being rolled out in phases across late March and early April, offering a narrow but critical travel window for affected passengers.

Wider network continues through Dammam

Alongside these special services, Gulf Air continues to operate a temporary network of ten international destinations via Dammam, including major cities such as London, Paris, Frankfurt and Bangkok.

This allows the airline to maintain partial connectivity while Bahrain’s airspace remains closed, though capacity remains limited.

The airline has confirmed that normal operations will resume only once Bahrain’s airspace reopens, with no firm timeline in place.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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