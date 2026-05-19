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Kuwait approves route for high-speed rail link to Saudi Arabia

Rail line forms part of 500-km Saudi-Kuwait railway project

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Kuwaiti section of the railway will extend about 85 km from the country’s southwestern border with Saudi Arabia to the Shadadiya area near Kuwait’s new university campus.
The Kuwaiti section of the railway will extend about 85 km from the country’s southwestern border with Saudi Arabia to the Shadadiya area near Kuwait’s new university campus.
Asharq Al Awsat

Kuwait’s Municipal Council has approved the route corridor for the Kuwaiti section of a planned high-speed railway linking the country with Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, in a project aimed at strengthening regional transport connectivity.

The Kuwaiti section of the railway will extend about 85 km from the country’s southwestern border with Saudi Arabia to the Shadadiya area near Kuwait’s new university campus, local media reported.

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The rail line forms part of a broader 500-km Saudi-Kuwait railway project designed to connect Kuwait City and Riyadh through high-speed passenger services.

At the request of the Ministry of Public Works, the council designated the right-of-way required for the railway inside Kuwait, paving the way for implementation works expected to begin later this year. According to earlier feasibility studies, the railway is expected to become operational by 2030.

Trains travelling at speeds of up to 300 km/h are expected to cover the journey between Riyadh and Kuwait in less than two hours, with three daily trips planned.

The project also forms part of the wider 2,200-km Gulf railway network linking the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

GCC officials have previously said more than half of the estimated $15 billion regional rail project has been completed, with the network expected to become operational by 2030.

Once completed, the railway will connect Kuwait in the north to Oman in the south, allowing passenger and cargo trains to move between GCC states.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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