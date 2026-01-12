Riyadh Metro expansion to connect Red Line with Diriyah Gate

New underground and elevated sections to boost rail access to Diriyah Gate
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has awarded a contract to extend the Red Line of the Riyadh Metro, adding 8.4 kilometres and five new stations to carry the route from King Saud University to the Diriyah Gate development area, local media reported.
The extension of the Red Line, also called the Line 2, is 8.4 km long, of which 1.3km is elevated and 7.1km is underground. It includes five stations, two elevated and three underground.
The extension is designed to make Diriyah, one of the kingdom’s flagship heritage and tourism projects, more accessible by rail, strengthening links between the capital’s education, business and cultural districts. Industry reports have previously described the Red Line extension as a major next phase for the network, with most of the additional route running underground and new stations planned along the corridor to Diriyah.
Under the expanded network, the journey from STC station to Diriyah is expected to take less than 15 minutes, while trips from the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) should come in at under 20 minutes. Travel times are also expected to improve from King Fahd Sports City (under 40 minutes) and from Qasr Al Hokm (under 30 minutes), helping to shift more visitors and commuters towards public transport.
The project builds on a metro system that has been rolling out in phases, part of a broader push to reshape mobility in Riyadh and reduce reliance on private cars. The network comprises six automated lines intended to connect key residential areas with business centres and major destinations.
For Riyadh, the extension is as much an urban statement as a transport upgrade, and a direct rail link between a modern capital and an old city being reborn.
The 38km-long Blue Line passes through Al Olaya Street, Al Batha and Al Hayer; Red Line moving across King Abdullah Road (25.3 km), Orange Line on Al Madinah Road (40.7 km), Yellow Line passing via King Khalid International Airport Road (29.5 km), Green Line crossing King Abdulaziz Road (12.9 km) and Purple Line on Abdulrahman Bin Awf and Sheikh Hassan Bin Hussein Road (29.7 km).
Train stations include amenities, safety, air conditioning, and trip information systems, with some of them including shops, commercial services, and parking lots.
