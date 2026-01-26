GOLD/FOREX
Terminal 2 opens at King Khalid Airport, boosting capacity to 14 million

Completion of major redevelopment modernizes Riyadh airport and expands passenger capacity

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Terminal 2 at King Khalid International Airport has officially opened, marking the completion of a major redevelopment project for Terminals 1 and 2. The upgrades aim to expand capacity and modernize one of Saudi Arabia’s busiest aviation hubs.

The inauguration was led by Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Emir of Riyadh, who highlighted Riyadh’s growth as a global destination for international events and praised the airport’s modern infrastructure, design, and passenger facilities.

Capacity and economic impact

Abdulaziz Al Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and Chairman of Matarat Holding Company, said the combined capacity of Terminals 1 and 2 has risen from six million to 14 million passengers annually, a growth of more than 130%.

He added that the airport contributes about 2.2% to Riyadh’s GDP (SR22.5 billion in 2024) and supports nearly 66,000 direct and indirect jobs. The redevelopment is expected to enhance tourism, enable airline expansion, and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals in aviation and air connectivity.

Strategic importance

The project strengthens King Khalid International Airport as a regional aviation hub and a key architectural landmark, reflecting coordinated efforts between government entities and airport operators under the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services.

