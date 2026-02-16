GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Riyadh airport begins biggest overhaul in 40 years with terminal reshuffle

Phased flight relocation begins at King Khalid International under Terminal Transition

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Planes prepare for take off at King Khalid Airport in Riyadh
Planes prepare for take off at King Khalid Airport in Riyadh
. Illustrative image.

Dubai: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has begun implementing its largest operational transformation since opening more than 40 years ago, marking the first comprehensive overhaul of airline operations across its terminals. The phased redistribution came into effect today.

Under the “Terminal Transition” project, managed by Riyadh Airports Company, terminal allocations are being reorganised to enhance operational efficiency and improve passenger flow at the Saudi capital’s main gateway.

From today, Terminals 1 and 2 are designated for international flights operated by Saudi national carriers. From February 24, Terminal 4 will serve domestic flights for national airlines.

Beginning February 25, Terminal 5 will handle international flights operated by foreign carriers. On the same day, operations at Terminal 3 will be merged with Terminal 4 to accommodate domestic services of national carriers.

The move forms part of wider efforts to streamline airport operations and support rising passenger volumes in line with the Kingdom’s aviation growth strategy.

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Terminal 2 opens at King Khalid Airport, boosting capacity

King Khalid Airport Terminal 2 opens, capacity hits 14m

1m read
King Salman

Saudi king leaves hospital after medical tests

1m read
Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Saudi King admitted to hospital in Riyadh

2m read
Trains are seen parked at a parking station during a tour of the Riyadh Metro in the Saudi capital.

Riyadh Metro guide to routes, fares and stations

3m read