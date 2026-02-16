Riyadh airport begins biggest overhaul in 40 years with terminal reshuffle

Phased flight relocation begins at King Khalid International under Terminal Transition
Dubai: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has begun implementing its largest operational transformation since opening more than 40 years ago, marking the first comprehensive overhaul of airline operations across its terminals. The phased redistribution came into effect today.
Under the “Terminal Transition” project, managed by Riyadh Airports Company, terminal allocations are being reorganised to enhance operational efficiency and improve passenger flow at the Saudi capital’s main gateway.
From today, Terminals 1 and 2 are designated for international flights operated by Saudi national carriers. From February 24, Terminal 4 will serve domestic flights for national airlines.
Beginning February 25, Terminal 5 will handle international flights operated by foreign carriers. On the same day, operations at Terminal 3 will be merged with Terminal 4 to accommodate domestic services of national carriers.
The move forms part of wider efforts to streamline airport operations and support rising passenger volumes in line with the Kingdom’s aviation growth strategy.