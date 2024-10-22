Dubai: King Khalid International airport in Riyadh ranks top in Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) monthly report, with a compliance rate of 82 per cent, in the category of international airports handling over 15 million passengers annually, as reported by Saudi financial news portal Argaam.com.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) released its monthly report on the performance of Saudi Arabia's domestic and international airports for September.

King Khalid International Airport, King Fahd International Airport, King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport, Al Ahsa Airport, and Gurayat Domestic Airport ranked highest, as the airports were evaluated across five categories.

Jeddah's King Abdul Aziz International Airport followed at 73 per cent compliance rate in the same category.

For international airports with between five and 15 million passengers, King Fahd International Airport led with a compliance rate of 91 per cent, closely followed by Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport, also with a compliance rate of 91 per cent.

Among international airports servicing two to five million passengers, King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jizan achieved a perfect compliance rate of 100 per cent, with Abha International Airport also reaching 100 per cent.

In the category for airports with fewer than two million passengers, Al Ahsa International Airport excelled with a 100 per cent compliance rate, leading in average waiting times for both departure and arrival flights.