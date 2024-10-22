Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s minister of health Fahad Al Jalajel announces investment deals in the healthcare sector totalling over $13.3 billion (Dh48 billion), on the opening day of the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh on Monday.

The seventh Global Health Exhibition, themed ‘Invest in Health’, is taking place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre and operates until Wednesday. The event gathers government officials, industry experts, and healthcare professionals to discuss transformative investments in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector.

Agreements include a $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) pharmaceuticals manufacturing partnership involving NUPCO, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi, as well as a $1.3 billion (Dh4.7 billion) expansion by Fakeeh Care Group.

Almoosa Health Group is investing $798 million (Dh2.9 billion) to establish five primary care centres and two hospitals, as reported by Saudi news outlet Arab News.

Other deals include Dallah Health's acquisition of Al Salam and Al Ahsa hospitals, adding 749 beds to the Eastern Province's healthcare system.

Dallah is also planning a new 250-bed hospital in Riyadh, projected to cost $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) and with future expansion possibilities.