Dubai: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announces that payment services via the national e-Commerce Gateway (QPay) are now accessible through the FAWRAN instant payment service, as reported by Qatari news outlet The Peninsula.
This will allow merchants to register and accept payments for customer purchases made through this service.
One of the key benefits is that customers have multiple payment options and are not limited to using bank cards for online purchases in Qatar.
The service upholds the highest standards of security and safety for processing local transactions through QCB systems, with the added convenience of making payments using a phone number or name.