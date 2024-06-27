Dubai: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh ranks first as most punctual airport for flight schedules in May of this year.

This accomplishment underscores the dedication and efficiency of operations at the capital’s airport.

Cirium Diio is a leader in aviation analytics and provides complete end-to-end schedule and route planning.

The global ranking, announced by Cirium Diio, is based on comprehensive data and analysis aimed at enhancing travel planning and improving the passenger experience with accurate, up-to-date flight information.

Ayman Abu Ababa, CEO of Riyadh Airports Company, attributed this achievement to the commitment of the airport and its partners to delivering exceptional operational services.

This accolade not only reflects the rapid advancement in King Khalid International Airport’s global ranking, moving from third place in January to first place in just five months, but also aligns with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to bolster the country’s leadership in sustainable development across various sectors.