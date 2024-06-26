These plants, Taiba 2 and Qassim 2, set to be located in the west and central regions of Saudi Arabia, will jointly generate four gigawatts of electricity, sufficient to power approximately three million homes.

Siemens Energy announced in a statement that construction of the plants will commence "over the next few years", with plans for grid connection by 2026. The agreement includes a 25-year maintenance contract for the sites. China Energy International Group will partner with Siemens for engineering, procurement, construction, and contracting on these projects.

The initiative aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions by as much as 60 per cent compared to oil-fired alternatives and aligns with Saudi Arabia's strategy to incorporate CO2 capture and storage facilities. This move supports the country's broader plan to transition towards renewable energy sources and gas-fired power plants as part of its goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2060.