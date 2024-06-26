Dubai: Oma’s flag carrier, Oman Air wins the title of Best Airline Staff in the Middle East at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Skytrax is a United Kingdom-based consultancy headquartered in London that runs an airline and airport review website, founded in 1989.

Con Korfiatis, Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer, accepted the award at a ceremony held in Windsor, UK, marking the awards’ 25th anniversary. This marks the seventh occasion that Oman Air has secured this distinction.

Reflecting on the achievement, Con Korfiatis stated, “Oman Air’s consistent success in this category underscores our steadfast commitment to cultivating a service-oriented culture deeply rooted in the rich traditions of Omani hospitality. I am immensely proud of the Oman Air family, both in the air and on the ground, whose unwavering dedication to service excellence and commitment to delivering an unparalleled guest experience at every interaction is truly commendable.”