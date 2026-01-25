GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport
UPDATE

Dubai Metro Red Line back to normal after disruption

Red Line services resume after temporary disruption between Al Qusais and Al Ittihad

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Metro Red Line service disrupted between Al Qusais and Al Ittihad
Dubai Metro Red Line service disrupted between Al Qusais and Al Ittihad
Supplied

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed that Red Line metro services have returned to normal following a temporary disruption between Al Qusais and Al Ittihad stations caused by a technical malfunction.

During the disruption, the RTA arranged an alternative bus service at the affected stations to ensure passengers could continue their journeys. Teams worked promptly to restore full metro operations.

RTA thanks passengers for their patience and cooperation during the service interruption.

Related Topics:
RTADubaiDubai Metro

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia issues tender for Jeddah Metro's Blue Line

Saudi Arabia issues tender for Jeddah Metro's Blue Line

2m read
New underground and elevated sections to boost rail access to Diriyah Gate.

Riyadh Metro's Red Line expansion to add 5 new stations

2m read
The progress update followed a meeting of the Dubai Metro Blue Line Forum, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer.

Dubai Metro Blue Line on track for 2029 launch

2m read
Dubai Metro Blue Line will have the tallest metro station.

Dubai Metro expansion: Blue Line route map unveiled

1m read