Dubai Metro Red Line back to normal after disruption

Red Line services resume after temporary disruption between Al Qusais and Al Ittihad
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed that Red Line metro services have returned to normal following a temporary disruption between Al Qusais and Al Ittihad stations caused by a technical malfunction.
During the disruption, the RTA arranged an alternative bus service at the affected stations to ensure passengers could continue their journeys. Teams worked promptly to restore full metro operations.
RTA thanks passengers for their patience and cooperation during the service interruption.
