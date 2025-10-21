Saudi Railway sets up new SAR6 billion real estate fund in Makkah with Riyad Capital

The project will be built on a 90,000-square-meter site in Al-Rusifah, next to the Haramain High-Speed Railway Station, one of the busiest transport hubs in the holy city.

Plans call for a blend of hotels, commercial spaces, and residential buildings, designed to serve both residents and visitors while boosting investment activity in one of Makkah’s key growth zones.

Recognized among the top five asset managers in the Middle East by Forbes in 2024 and 2025, Riyad Capital continues to expand its role as a driver of large-scale, sustainable investment in Saudi Arabia’s evolving urban landscape.

It launched Riyad REIT, the first listed real estate investment trust in Saudi Arabia, in 2016, and its property portfolio now spans three continents with a combined value of over US$6 billion.

Riyad Capital is among Saudi Arabia’s largest investment managers and a major player in the Kingdom’s real estate sector. The firm manages over $25.8 billion in assets and more than US$205 billion in assets under custody.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

