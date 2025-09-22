Saudi Arabia opens bidding for Qiddiya High-Speed Rail project

Riyadh aims to connect airport, finance hub and entertainment city in 30 minutes
Dubai: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), in partnership with Qiddiya Investment Company and the National Centre for Privatisation and PPP, has invited firms to bid for the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail project, billed as a cornerstone of the capital’s future transport system.
In a statement on its X account, the authority announced the launch of the expression of interest phase for the project, which is designed to operate trains at speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour. The line will connect King Salman International Airport, King Abdullah Financial District and the planned Qiddiya City, cutting travel time between them to about 30 minutes.
Officials said the project is intended to serve as a backbone of Riyadh’s multimodal system, integrating with the newly launched Riyadh Public Transport network.
The rail initiative is part of a broader strategy to leverage public-private partnerships to expand sustainable mobility, improve residents’ quality of life and support Riyadh’s rapid urban expansion in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development agenda.
Specialised companies and investors have until October 12, 2025, to submit expressions of interest to qhsr@rcrc.gov.sa, according to RCRC's announcement.
