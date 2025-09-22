GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Saudi Arabia opens bidding for Qiddiya High-Speed Rail project

Riyadh aims to connect airport, finance hub and entertainment city in 30 minutes

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
A railway station in Riyadh. The high-speed train planned between Riyadh and Kuwait will travel around 500km in 100 minutes.
A railway station in Riyadh. The high-speed train planned between Riyadh and Kuwait will travel around 500km in 100 minutes.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), in partnership with Qiddiya Investment Company and the National Centre for Privatisation and PPP, has invited firms to bid for the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail project, billed as a cornerstone of the capital’s future transport system.

In a statement on its X account, the authority announced the launch of the expression of interest phase for the project, which is designed to operate trains at speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour. The line will connect King Salman International Airport, King Abdullah Financial District and the planned Qiddiya City, cutting travel time between them to about 30 minutes.

Officials said the project is intended to serve as a backbone of Riyadh’s multimodal system, integrating with the newly launched Riyadh Public Transport network.

The rail initiative is part of a broader strategy to leverage public-private partnerships to expand sustainable mobility, improve residents’ quality of life and support Riyadh’s rapid urban expansion in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development agenda.

Specialised companies and investors have until October 12, 2025, to submit expressions of interest to qhsr@rcrc.gov.sa, according to RCRC's announcement.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A helicopter flies over with a giant Saudi flag during an air show marking Saudi Arabia's 93rd National Day celebrations in Riyadh on September 23, 2023.

Fireworks, air shows in cities mark Saudi National Day

3m read
Citizens and residents will celebrate over the coming week with events paying homage to the Kingdom’s heritage, art and culture. Above, Saudi and expat bikers wave national flags as they ride their motorcycles around the capital Riyadh during a parade to mark the Saudi national day.

Saudi Arabia declares public holiday for National Day

1m read
Saudi Arabia busts ring behind online vehicle sales

Saudi Arabia busts ring behind online vehicle sales

1m read
Pakistan announces to launch bullet train between Lahore and Karachi reducing travel time to just five hours. Photo for illustrative purpose only

Lahore to Karachi in 5 hours: Pakistan's bullet train

2m read