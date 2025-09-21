GOLD/FOREX
Etihad Rail wants to make UAE travel smoother with your ideas: How to help

Pitch your ideas at a two-day hackathon in Abu Dhabi and win prizes with Etihad Rail

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Do you have ideas that could make travelling on Etihad Rail smoother, faster, or smarter in the UAE? Here’s your chance to put them into action.

Etihad Rail is hosting the Global Rail Youth Hackathon 2025, a two-day event on October 1–2 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, and they want students and recent graduates to help shape the future of rail and infrastructure.

You’ll team up with 3–4 other participants, tackle real challenges inspired by the UAE rail network, and pitch your solutions to industry experts. Mentors from Etihad Rail, academia, and the transport sector will guide you every step of the way. And yes—there are cash prizes and recognition for the best ideas.

Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Rail and Chairman of Global Rail, says the hackathon is about celebrating youth and creativity: “By creating a space where young people can apply their ideas to real-world challenges, we are shaping a new generation of innovators who will drive smarter, more sustainable mobility solutions.”

Why you should join

  • Solve real problems: Work on challenges that could change the way people travel in the UAE.

  • Learn from mentors: Get guidance from experts and turn your ideas into practical solutions.

  • Showcase your skills: Compete for prizes and get your ideas seen by the people running Etihad Rail.

  • Make an impact: Your innovation could influence smarter, more sustainable rail travel in the UAE.

You don’t need to be a coding genius or engineer—if you have creativity, curiosity, and fresh ideas, you can make a difference. Teams will be judged on creativity, feasibility, impact, and use of emerging technologies like AI.

Who can apply

  • University students and recent graduates (within the last two years)

  • Backgrounds in engineering, technology, or business

  • Only 50 spots available, so register early

Applications close September 25. Apply here: Global Rail Youth Hackathon

If you want your ideas to actually improve rail travel in the UAE, gain hands-on experience, and work with mentors who know the industry, this is your chance. Step up, bring your creativity, and help shape the future of Etihad Rail.

