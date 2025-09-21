Etihad Rail is hosting the Global Rail Youth Hackathon 2025, a two-day event on October 1–2 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, and they want students and recent graduates to help shape the future of rail and infrastructure.

Dubai: Do you have ideas that could make travelling on Etihad Rail smoother, faster, or smarter in the UAE? Here’s your chance to put them into action.

You don’t need to be a coding genius or engineer—if you have creativity, curiosity, and fresh ideas, you can make a difference. Teams will be judged on creativity, feasibility, impact, and use of emerging technologies like AI.

Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Rail and Chairman of Global Rail, says the hackathon is about celebrating youth and creativity: “By creating a space where young people can apply their ideas to real-world challenges, we are shaping a new generation of innovators who will drive smarter, more sustainable mobility solutions.”

You’ll team up with 3–4 other participants, tackle real challenges inspired by the UAE rail network, and pitch your solutions to industry experts. Mentors from Etihad Rail, academia, and the transport sector will guide you every step of the way. And yes—there are cash prizes and recognition for the best ideas.

If you want your ideas to actually improve rail travel in the UAE, gain hands-on experience, and work with mentors who know the industry, this is your chance. Step up, bring your creativity, and help shape the future of Etihad Rail.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.