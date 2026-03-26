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Jazeera Airways to resume Islamabad flights via Saudi Arabia from April 3

Airline cites demand from Kuwait’s Pakistani community amid regional challenges

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Jazeera Airways to resume Islamabad flights via Saudi Arabia from April 3
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Dubai: Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways will resume commercial flights to and from Islamabad from April 3, operating via Dammam in Saudi Arabia, the airline announced today.

The carrier said it will operate one weekly flight every Friday, reconnecting Kuwait with the Pakistani capital through King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Office of Jazeera Airways, said Islamabad is a key destination for the Pakistani community in Kuwait, adding that the resumption of flights provides an important link for family reunification, business travel and urgent journeys despite ongoing regional challenges.

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He added that the route will also help maintain supply chains by facilitating the movement of essential goods and cargo during the current period.

Pasupathi said flights operating via Dammam and Al Qaisumah airports in Saudi Arabia are part of broader efforts to support Kuwait by meeting growing travel demand and sustaining logistics networks.

The airline currently operates services from these airports to destinations including the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Pakistan, helping maintain Kuwait’s connectivity to regional and international routes.

Passengers were advised to book through the airline’s website or mobile application and to check the latest travel requirements ahead of departure.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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