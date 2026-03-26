Airline cites demand from Kuwait’s Pakistani community amid regional challenges
Dubai: Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways will resume commercial flights to and from Islamabad from April 3, operating via Dammam in Saudi Arabia, the airline announced today.
The carrier said it will operate one weekly flight every Friday, reconnecting Kuwait with the Pakistani capital through King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Office of Jazeera Airways, said Islamabad is a key destination for the Pakistani community in Kuwait, adding that the resumption of flights provides an important link for family reunification, business travel and urgent journeys despite ongoing regional challenges.
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He added that the route will also help maintain supply chains by facilitating the movement of essential goods and cargo during the current period.
Pasupathi said flights operating via Dammam and Al Qaisumah airports in Saudi Arabia are part of broader efforts to support Kuwait by meeting growing travel demand and sustaining logistics networks.
The airline currently operates services from these airports to destinations including the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Pakistan, helping maintain Kuwait’s connectivity to regional and international routes.
Passengers were advised to book through the airline’s website or mobile application and to check the latest travel requirements ahead of departure.