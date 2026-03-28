Jazeera Airways to resume Kuwait‑Karachi flights via Dammam from April 7

Two weekly flights will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways announced it will resume commercial flights to and from Karachi, Pakistan, via Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Airport starting April 7.
According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), CEO Barathan Pasupathi said the move underscores the airline’s role in maintaining travel during exceptional circumstances.
Two weekly flights will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Pasupathi added that reopening this route ensures smooth passenger travel and supports cargo flows critical to supply chains.
He highlighted the airline’s integrated model, combining air and ground transport through Dammam and Qaisumah airports, to maintain operations and expand connectivity amid challenges.
He thanked Kuwaiti and Saudi authorities for their support and reaffirmed Jazeera Airways’ commitment to sustaining passenger and cargo movement across its network.