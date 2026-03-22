Jazeera Airways resumes Egypt flights via Saudi Arabia

Flights to Sohag restart March 29 via Qaisumah, expanding Kuwait-Egypt connectivity
Jazeera Airways announced Sunday that it will resume commercial flights to and from Sohag in Egypt via Saudi Arabia’s Qaisumah Airport, starting March 29.
Passengers will complete check-in at Jazeera Airways’ center at Mishref International Fairground Hall 8, before being transported by bus to Qaisumah Airport.
Tickets are available through the airline’s website or mobile app, with plans to gradually expand flights and destinations, reflecting Jazeera Airways’ commitment to connecting Kuwait with the wider world.
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Chief Executive Officer Barathan Pasupathi told KUNA that Sohag becomes the airline’s sixth Egyptian destination via Qaisumah, strengthening connectivity between Kuwait and key travel corridors.
Pasupathi said the resumption addresses rising demand for family reunions, work trips, and personal travel, noting that the Egyptian community is Kuwait’s largest Arab expatriate group. He added that the move enhances the airline’s ability to connect passengers reliably to multiple destinations under challenging conditions.
Jazeera Airways has transported over 8,500 passengers between Kuwait and Egypt via Qaisumah. Its network now includes Alexandria, Cairo, Sphinx, Assiut, Luxor, and Sohag, giving travelers greater flexibility and more options for travel.