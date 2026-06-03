EgyptAir cancels flights to Kuwait Airport Wednesday, Thursday after Iranian attack

Passengers traveling to Kuwait urged to review their bookings
EgyptAir has cancelled all flights to Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday following an Iranian attack that targeted the airport, citing concerns for passenger safety amid ongoing regional tensions.
The state-owned carrier said in a statement that it was closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities and Egypt's Civil Aviation Authority.
“Out of concern for the safety of our customers, flights to Kuwait International Airport have been suspended until the situation in the region stabilises,” the airline said.
EgyptAir urged passengers travelling to and from Kuwait to check the status of their bookings through the airline's call centre before heading to the airport.
The flight suspensions come after an Iranian strike on Kuwait International Airport caused injuries and damage to airport facilities, according to Kuwaiti authorities.
Egypt earlier condemned the attack, describing it as a “heinous” act and reiterating its rejection of actions that threaten the security and stability of Gulf states.
Several airlines and aviation authorities across the region have adjusted flight schedules and operational plans in recent days as tensions escalated following exchanges of attacks involving Iran and Gulf countries.