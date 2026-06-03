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EgyptAir cancels flights to Kuwait Airport Wednesday, Thursday after Iranian attack

Passengers traveling to Kuwait urged to review their bookings

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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EgyptAir has cancelled all flights to Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday following an Iranian attack that targeted the airport, citing concerns for passenger safety amid ongoing regional tensions.
EgyptAir has cancelled all flights to Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday following an Iranian attack that targeted the airport, citing concerns for passenger safety amid ongoing regional tensions.
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EgyptAir has cancelled all flights to Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday following an Iranian attack that targeted the airport, citing concerns for passenger safety amid ongoing regional tensions.

The state-owned carrier said in a statement that it was closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities and Egypt's Civil Aviation Authority.

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“Out of concern for the safety of our customers, flights to Kuwait International Airport have been suspended until the situation in the region stabilises,” the airline said.

EgyptAir urged passengers travelling to and from Kuwait to check the status of their bookings through the airline's call centre before heading to the airport.

The flight suspensions come after an Iranian strike on Kuwait International Airport caused injuries and damage to airport facilities, according to Kuwaiti authorities.

Egypt earlier condemned the attack, describing it as a “heinous” act and reiterating its rejection of actions that threaten the security and stability of Gulf states.

Several airlines and aviation authorities across the region have adjusted flight schedules and operational plans in recent days as tensions escalated following exchanges of attacks involving Iran and Gulf countries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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