Passengers advised to coordinate directly with Kuwait Airways to confirm flight schedules
Kuwait has resumed all Kuwait Airways flights through Terminal 4 (T4) at its international airport after technical teams completed damage assessments and confirmed the facility's operational readiness, the country's General Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday.
The authority said the decision to restart operations followed field inspections and technical evaluations conducted by specialised teams in coordination with relevant government agencies to ensure the terminal was ready to receive passengers and flights safely.
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The resumption applies exclusively to Kuwait Airways services operating from Terminal 4, the authority said. Passengers planning to travel were advised to coordinate directly with Kuwait Airways to confirm flight schedules and verify travel details before heading to the airport.
The authority said the safety of passengers and airport personnel remained its highest priority and pledged to continue coordinating with all relevant entities to ensure uninterrupted operations in line with the highest security and safety standards.
The announcement comes after the aviation authority has temporarily suspended operations at the terminal while technical teams assessed damage and carried out the necessary measures to ensure safe operations. The move followed the activation of an emergency plan at Kuwait International Airport after Terminal One was struck by Iranian drone attack.