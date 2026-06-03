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Kuwait Airways resumes flights through International Airport's Terminal 4 after safety review

Passengers advised to coordinate directly with Kuwait Airways to confirm flight schedules

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait has resumed all Kuwait Airways flights through Terminal 4 (T4) at its International Airport after technical teams completed damage assessments and confirmed the facility's operational readiness.
Kuwait has resumed all Kuwait Airways flights through Terminal 4 (T4) at its International Airport after technical teams completed damage assessments and confirmed the facility's operational readiness.

Kuwait has resumed all Kuwait Airways flights through Terminal 4 (T4) at its international airport after technical teams completed damage assessments and confirmed the facility's operational readiness, the country's General Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday.

The authority said the decision to restart operations followed field inspections and technical evaluations conducted by specialised teams in coordination with relevant government agencies to ensure the terminal was ready to receive passengers and flights safely.

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The resumption applies exclusively to Kuwait Airways services operating from Terminal 4, the authority said. Passengers planning to travel were advised to coordinate directly with Kuwait Airways to confirm flight schedules and verify travel details before heading to the airport.

The authority said the safety of passengers and airport personnel remained its highest priority and pledged to continue coordinating with all relevant entities to ensure uninterrupted operations in line with the highest security and safety standards.

The announcement comes after the aviation authority has temporarily suspended operations at the terminal while technical teams assessed damage and carried out the necessary measures to ensure safe operations. The move followed the activation of an emergency plan at Kuwait International Airport after Terminal One was struck by  Iranian drone attack.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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