Passenger on Dubai-Manila flight arrested over pending anti-violence case

Authorities intercept traveller after background check flags unresolved charges
Dubai: A routine immigration screening at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) led to the arrest of a passenger who had just arrived on a flight from Dubai after authorities confirmed he was the subject of an outstanding warrant of arrest.
The 54-year-old man has been intercepted at NAIA Terminal 3 on July 18, after a Philippine Bureau of Immigration personnel found that he was wanted by the courts.
Following verification of the warrant, immigration officers have turned the passenger over to members of NAIA Police Station 3, who escorted him to the police station, where the arrest was formally carried out.
Court records have shown that the accused is facing a charge under Republic Act No. 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.
The court has recommended bail of ₱72,000 (around Dh4,289) for the case.
“Accused is currently under the custody of NAIA Police Station 3 for proper disposition, and the return of the warrant to the issuing court,” said the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP) in a Facebook post.
Police brigadier general Dionisio Bartolome Jr., director of the PNP AVSEGROUP, has noted that the arrest reflects the close coordination among airport authorities and law enforcement agencies.
"Every successful implementation of a warrant of arrest is the result of strong coordination between the PNP AVSEGROUP, airport authorities, and other law enforcement agencies. We will continue to strengthen this cooperation to ensure our airports remain safe and are not used by anyone seeking to evade accountability under the law,” stated Bartolome Jr.