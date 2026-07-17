UAE supports safe return of abandoned two-year-old girl to the Philippines

She has been accompanied on her journey home by Cherrylene Girado, social welfare attache at the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai.

The child has arrived on July 9 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Manila on a commercial flight, marking the completion of a coordinated effort involving authorities from the UAE and the Philippines.

Dubai: A two-year-old Filipino girl who was abandoned as an infant has returned safely to the Philippines after spending most of her early childhood under the care of a Dubai shelter.

The Family Village has given care and protection for the child during her early years, helping her grow in a secure setting away from her initial circumstances.

“She was provided with a safe and nurturing environment that supported her health and development while arrangements for her return to the Philippines were being completed,” said the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in a Facebook post.

The girl has been living at the Family Village in Al Warqa, Dubai, since she was just four months old.

The agency will oversee her care and determine the appropriate placement arrangements in line with child protection procedures.

Upon arrival in Manila, the child has been formally turned over to the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development, which placed her under protective custody.

“Her homecoming reflects the government's continuing commitment to ensuring that no Filipino, especially the most vulnerable, is left behind,” stated the DMW.

According to the DMW, the department has worked closely with partner agencies to ensure the child’s safe return and proper handover upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the successful return has been made possible through cooperation between UAE authorities, the DMW, and other concerned agencies.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.