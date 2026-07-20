2 Filipino seafarers killed, 12 hurt in Black Sea drone attacks as war threatens global shipping

Philippines races to aid crews as drone warfare spreads across key sea lanes
Manila: Two Filipino seafarers have been killed in recent drone attacks on commercial ships operating in the northern Black Sea, while 12 others were injured and one remains missing, the Philippine government said Monday.
This underscores the growing dangers facing merchant mariners in one of the world's most volatile shipping corridors.
Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the casualties occurred in separate strikes on vessels navigating the northern Black Sea, an area designated as a high-risk, war-like zone because of the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
"As of July 20, nine ships carrying Filipino seafarers have reportedly been attacked while either transiting the northern Black Sea or docking at ports in southern Ukraine," Cacdac said.
Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the missing Filipino crew member, while the injured seafarers are receiving medical treatment.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of their families.
The announcement follows another deadly incident in which Ukraine accused Russia of launching a drone strike on a Turkish-owned cargo vessel near one of Ukraine's southern ports, part of an intensifying campaign targeting maritime infrastructure and commercial shipping in the Black Sea.
The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it is coordinating with Philippine embassies, shipping companies, manning agencies and the Department of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance to the affected seafarers and their families.
Filipinos make up one of the world's largest contingents of merchant mariners, accounting for roughly a quarter of the global seafaring workforce.
Thousands continue to serve aboard cargo ships transiting conflict-prone waters despite heightened security risks.
The International Bargaining Forum (IBF), together with the DMW, classifies the northern Black Sea as a war-like operations area, allowing seafarers to refuse deployment to the region without penalty and entitling those who sail there to additional compensation, insurance coverage and other protections under international labor agreements.
The latest attacks highlight the increasing risks facing commercial shipping as the war enters another year, with both Russia and Ukraine expanding the use of long-range drones and missiles against ports, logistics hubs and vessels operating in the Black Sea.
Despite international efforts to maintain maritime trade, repeated attacks on merchant ships have disrupted grain exports, increased insurance premiums and forced many shipping companies to reroute vessels or impose stricter security measures.
Philippine authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation and urged Filipino seafarers assigned to high-risk areas to remain in close coordination with their employers and government agencies as security conditions continue to deteriorate.
The DMW said it would provide further updates as information on the missing seafarer and the affected vessels becomes available.