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Digital future: Philippines offers AI training for overseas workers

New certified AI courses to help OFWs build digital skills, improve job prospects

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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The programme can help OFWs acquire new digital skills, be more AI-ready, and prepare for more job and livelihood opportunities. Photo for illustrative purposes only
The programme can help OFWs acquire new digital skills, be more AI-ready, and prepare for more job and livelihood opportunities. Photo for illustrative purposes only
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Dubai: As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries and workplaces worldwide, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are being given an opportunity to gain new digital skills through a government-backed training programme from the Philippines.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has opened the Kasanayan tungo sa Kabuhayan (K2K) or skills to livelihood programme certified AI courses, designed to help Filipino workers abroad become more prepared for the growing demands of the digital economy.

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AI-ready workforce

The programme aims to equip OFWs with practical AI knowledge and digital skills that can support career growth, improve employability, and create new livelihood opportunities.

"For our OFWs who want to expand their knowledge and keep up with the fast-changing technology, pre-registration is now open," said the DMW in Filipino.

With companies across different sectors increasingly adopting AI and digital tools, workers who understand emerging technologies have been expected to have greater opportunities in the evolving global job market.

The DMW has noted that the initiative is part of efforts to help Filipino migrant workers continuously upgrade their skills and remain competitive as technology changes the way people work.

Who can take part

According to the DMW, the certified AI courses are open to OFWs aged 18 and above who are high school graduates and have basic computer skills.

The free pre-registration for the AI courses has been opened, with enrollment continuing until July 15.

Eligible OFWs have been encouraged to register early as slots are limited. Interested applicants can secure their place through the Department of Migrant Workers’ official website.

The programme provides OFWs with an opportunity to take a step towards becoming more AI-ready and adapting to the changing demands of the global workforce.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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