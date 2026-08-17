Dubai: Around 1,700 aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been rescued from an alleged large-scale illegal recruitment scheme involving fake job offers in Central Europe, the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

Khusin was arrested by operatives of the Quezon City Police District’s Project 4 Police Station under a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court of Makati City, Branch 146, for alleged illegal recruitment on a large scale.

The jobs reportedly came with promised salaries of up to 90,000 Philippine pesos ($1,500) a month. Applicants were allegedly asked to pay placement fees ranging from 80,000 to 130,000 pesos.

Khusin allegedly served as an officer of ALJU International Manpower Services Inc., a recruitment agency that had previously faced regulatory sanctions over the alleged misrepresentation of overseas employment opportunities, excessive placement fees and failure to reimburse or refund affected applicants.

While Khusin is now in police custody, authorities are continuing their search for five alleged accomplices who remain at large.

“The arrest of this illegal recruiter marks a significant development in the cases filed in connection with the alleged recruitment scheme targeting our OFWs who simply want a better life for their families,” Cacdac said.

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