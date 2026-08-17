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Europe job scam: 1,700 aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) rescued

The suspect allegedly offered jobs in Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Authorities arrested Mazhoor Ubongin Khusin, also known as “Maz”, on July 20, 2026, in Mexico, Pampanga, in connection with the case.
Authorities arrested Mazhoor Ubongin Khusin, also known as “Maz”, on July 20, 2026, in Mexico, Pampanga, in connection with the case.

Dubai: Around 1,700 aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been rescued from an alleged large-scale illegal recruitment scheme involving fake job offers in Central Europe, the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

Authorities arrested Mazhoor Ubongin Khusin, also known as “Maz”, on July 20, 2026, in Mexico, Pampanga, in connection with the case.

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Khusin was arrested by operatives of the Quezon City Police District’s Project 4 Police Station under a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court of Makati City, Branch 146, for alleged illegal recruitment on a large scale.

The arrest of this illegal recruiter marks a significant development in the cases filed in connection with the alleged recruitment scheme targeting our OFWs who simply want a better life for their families
Hans Leo J. Cacdac | DMW Secretary

Applicants were promised jobs in Europe

Khusin allegedly served as an officer of ALJU International Manpower Services Inc., a recruitment agency that had previously faced regulatory sanctions over the alleged misrepresentation of overseas employment opportunities, excessive placement fees and failure to reimburse or refund affected applicants.

The agency’s authority to recruit workers for overseas employment was eventually cancelled.

According to the DMW, Khusin allegedly offered jobs in Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic, including positions as factory workers, farmers and hotel workers.

The jobs reportedly came with promised salaries of up to 90,000 Philippine pesos ($1,500) a month. Applicants were allegedly asked to pay placement fees ranging from 80,000 to 130,000 pesos.

The alleged scheme also used deceptive tactics to pressure applicants into making payments immediately.

Five more suspects remain at large

While Khusin is now in police custody, authorities are continuing their search for five alleged accomplices who remain at large.

The DMW identified them as:

  1. Lalaine Salazar y Delos Reyes

  2. Dominique Esguerra, also known as Domingo Esguerra y Pillarina

  3. Shane Retuerma y Razal

  4. Mary Ann Geresola y Tabobo

  5. Daisy Santinitigan

DMW warns jobseekers

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said Khusin’s arrest was a development in cases filed over the alleged recruitment operation.

“The arrest of this illegal recruiter marks a significant development in the cases filed in connection with the alleged recruitment scheme targeting our OFWs who simply want a better life for their families,” Cacdac said.

He added in Filipino that authorities would continue pursuing illegal recruiters and their alleged accomplices.

The DMW has urged aspiring OFWs to exercise caution when dealing with people offering overseas employment, particularly those demanding large placement fees or promising unusually high salaries.

Jobseekers have also been warned about offers guaranteeing visas, permanent residency or immediate deployment.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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