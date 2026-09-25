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Seven Filipino workers bound for Dubai rescued from unsafe Manila accommodation

The applicants were found staying in a hot, cramped, reportedly unregistered facility

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Seven Dubai-bound applicants were found to be staying in an unsanitary, dilapidated, and unregistered accommodation facility in Ermita, Manila
Seven Dubai-bound applicants were found to be staying in an unsanitary, dilapidated, and unregistered accommodation facility in Ermita, Manila
Facebook / Department of Migrant Workers

Dubai: Seven Filipino workers preparing to leave for Dubai have been moved to a safer temporary accommodation after Philippine authorities found them staying in an unsafe and reportedly unregistered facility in Manila.

The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has carried out the operation in Ermita on September 24 after one of the applicants sought help earlier this month over a lack of food and poor living conditions.

The applicant has approached a DMW booth during the “Handog ng Pangulo” event in Pasay City on September 14 and reported concerns about the group's accommodation.

An inspection has subsequently found seven applicants staying in a facility described by authorities as hot, cramped, dirty, and poorly maintained.

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Dubai hotel jobs

According to accounts from some of the applicants, their stay at the facility has been connected to their expected employment in Dubai as housekeeping staff at a hotel.

The applicants have been waiting for their deployment to be processed when the inspection took place.

The circumstances surrounding their recruitment and accommodation have now been subject to investigation by Philippine authorities.

Moved to hotel

The operation has been led by DMW-NCR regional director attorney Ace Falconi Millar, together with the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, barangay officials, and police.

Following the operation, all seven applicants have been temporarily transferred to Kabayan Hotel while the investigation continues.

Authorities have also been working to provide the applicants with other appropriate assistance.

Millar has noted that the agency would act when Filipino workers or applicants report conditions that could threaten their safety and welfare.

“We will not allow our OFWs and applicants who simply want to work abroad to be placed in dangerous, unsafe, or unregistered accommodation. Their safety, dignity, and welfare are our primary responsibility. When someone asks for help, we will act immediately,” said Millar in Filipino.

DMW warning to overseas jobseekers

Meanwhile, the DMW has reminded Filipinos preparing to work abroad to carefully check their recruiters, recruitment arrangements, and accommodation facilities.

Applicants have been urged to report immediately to the agency if they encounter or witness conditions that could put their safety or welfare at risk.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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