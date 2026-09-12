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Man wanted for theft arrested in Philippines after arriving from Dubai

Filipino authorities arrest passenger at Cebu airport under court warrant

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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The accused, a male of legal age, was apprehended upon arrival from Dubai by virtue of a warrant of arrest dated July 13 for qualified theft
The accused, a male of legal age, was apprehended upon arrival from Dubai by virtue of a warrant of arrest dated July 13 for qualified theft
Facebook / PNP Aviation Security Group

Dubai: A man wanted in the Philippines over a qualified theft case was arrested at Mactan-Cebu International Airport after arriving from Dubai.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, has been arrested on September 8 by personnel from the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP) at the arrival area of Terminal 2 of Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

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Arrest after Dubai arrival

According to the police, the passenger has been arrested under a warrant issued on July 13 by the Regional Trial Court in Bogo City.

The warrant has been issued in connection with a charge of qualified theft, with recommended bail set at ₱58,000 (around Dh3,399).

Mactan-Cebu International Airport Police Station (MCIAPS) personnel has carried out the arrest after the man arrived from Dubai.

Rights explained

Authorities have noted that the accused was immediately informed of his rights under Philippine law in a language he understood.

An alternative recording device has also been used during the operation, in accordance with rules set by the Philippine Supreme Court.

The man has remained in MCIAPS custody for proper disposition.

‘Airports are gateways, not hiding places’

Police brigadier general Dionisio Bartolome Jr., director of PNP AVSEGROUP, has stressed that airport security personnel continues to be vigilant in enforcing arrest warrants.

“Our airports are gateways, not hiding places. Those who attempt to evade the law will be met by alert and vigilant AVSEGROUP personnel,” said Bartolome.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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