Man wanted for theft arrested in Philippines after arriving from Dubai

The man, whose name was not disclosed, has been arrested on September 8 by personnel from the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP) at the arrival area of Terminal 2 of Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Dubai: A man wanted in the Philippines over a qualified theft case was arrested at Mactan-Cebu International Airport after arriving from Dubai.

The warrant has been issued in connection with a charge of qualified theft, with recommended bail set at ₱58,000 (around Dh3,399).

According to the police, the passenger has been arrested under a warrant issued on July 13 by the Regional Trial Court in Bogo City.

An alternative recording device has also been used during the operation, in accordance with rules set by the Philippine Supreme Court.

Authorities have noted that the accused was immediately informed of his rights under Philippine law in a language he understood.

“Our airports are gateways, not hiding places. Those who attempt to evade the law will be met by alert and vigilant AVSEGROUP personnel,” said Bartolome.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.