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41-year-old Filipina worker returning from Dubai arrested at Manila airport over theft case

Immigration check uncovered an outstanding arrest warrant dating back to 2014

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Verification revealed an outstanding warrant of arrest dated back in 2014 for two counts of qualified theft
Verification revealed an outstanding warrant of arrest dated back in 2014 for two counts of qualified theft
Facebook / PNP Aviation Security Group

Dubai: A 41-year-old Filipina overseas Filipino worker (OFW) returning from Dubai was arrested at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport after Philippine immigration authorities found an outstanding warrant linked to a theft case.

The woman has been intercepted by personnel of the Philippine Bureau of Immigration (BI) upon her arrival at the airport’s Terminal 3 on September 1.

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP), working with the BI, San Fernando City Police Station, and the La Union Police Provincial Office, has subsequently carried out the arrest.

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Warrant issued in 2014

In a statement, authorities have noted that the verification of the woman’s records revealed an outstanding warrant of arrest issued by the regional trial court in San Fernando City, La Union, on November 20, 2014.

The warrant relates to two counts of qualified theft, with a total recommended bail of ₱98,000 (approximately Dh5,757).

The woman has been described by authorities as single and an OFW. No other details about her employment in Dubai have been provided.

Arrest at airport arrival area

The joint operation has been conducted after the immigration check identified the outstanding warrant.

“She was informed of the nature of her arrest and apprised of her constitutional rights under the Miranda Doctrine in a language known and understood by her,” stated PNP AVSEGROUP.

An alternative recording device has also been used during the arrest to help ensure transparency and accountability in the operation.

Woman placed in police custody

Following her arrest, the woman has been placed under the custody of the San Fernando City Police Station in La Union.

She is being processed for documentation and appropriate legal disposition in connection with the warrant.

The authorities did not provide further information about the allegations in the 2014 case or the circumstances surrounding the two theft charges.

Agency coordination

Police brigadier general Dionisio Bartolome Jr, director of the PNP AVSEGROUP, has bared that the arrest demonstrated the importance of coordination between agencies working at the country’s airports.

“This successful operation highlights the importance of strong coordination among our partner agencies. We remain committed to ensuring that our airports are secure and that wanted individuals are properly identified and turned over to the appropriate authorities,” said Bartolome.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEcrimeDubaiPhilippines

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