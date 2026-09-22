Lufthansa will restart Dubai services to Munich and Frankfurt from October 25
Dubai: Dubai International Airport will see the return of up to 36 weekly flights linking the emirate with major European cities from October, expanding travel options for short trips, business travel, family visits and onward journeys through Dubai.
The schedule includes the return of Lufthansa services from Dubai to Munich and Frankfurt from October 25, according to Dubai Airports.
SWISS will follow with flights between Dubai and Zurich beginning on October 27.
From November 1, Eurowings will resume services connecting Dubai with Berlin, Stuttgart and Cologne/Bonn.
Austrian Airlines will complete the list with the return of its Dubai-Vienna service from December 12.
The restored services will collectively provide up to 36 flights a week between Dubai and the listed European destinations, giving passengers additional options as the winter travel season begins.