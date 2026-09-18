Wizz Air is set to return in October, while several major carriers remain suspended
Dubai: When will international airlines return to the UAE? After months of suspensions and restrictions linked to the US-Iran war, carriers are gradually rebuilding their schedules — but the return is staggered, with some eyeing October, others November and several pushing UAE operations into 2027.
British Airways has opened bookings for Dubai from November 4, initially with one daily flight during the winter season, before increasing to two daily services in summer. Its Abu Dhabi service will not return until the winter 2027-28 season.
Air France, meanwhile, says it is monitoring the security situation in the Middle East in real time. Its Dubai flights are currently suspended through October 13, 2026, inclusive, with the airline saying safety of passengers and crew remains its priority.
The staggered recovery comes as foreign government travel advisories and aviation safety warnings continue to influence international airlines' decisions on UAE and wider Middle East schedules.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's current Gulf guidance runs through September 30, while the US continues to advise travellers to reconsider travel to the UAE. Canada currently advises against non-essential travel to the UAE, citing the volatile regional security situation.
That matters for Dubai and Abu Dhabi beyond their role as UAE destinations. DXB and Zayed International Airport are major connecting hubs, with international passengers using the two airports to connect between Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas and other parts of the Middle East.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths recently said some international carriers were yet to resume and that most were expected back by the start of the winter season. He also said airline capacity at DXB had recovered to 84 per cent of previous levels, while passenger volumes were at 78 per cent.
flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith has been more direct about the impact of travel advisories, saying ongoing advisories — particularly in Europe — remain one of the biggest disadvantages for the recovery of the aviation sector.
The airline expects to return to 100 per cent of its network capacity, and potentially exceed it, by the end of 2026.
However, here is what the international airlines are doing:
Bookings are available from November 4, with one daily flight initially during winter and plans for double-daily service in summer.
Abu Dhabi: Service is not scheduled to return until the winter 2027-28 season.
Dubai flights remain suspended through October 13, with Air France saying it is monitoring the regional security situation continuously.
The airline has cancellation and postponement measures in place for affected customers.
Wizz Air is preparing to return to Dubai from October 25 and Abu Dhabi from October 27, according to booking data on its website. The airline has announced 12 routes and 49 weekly flights across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman, although it has not yet provided a city-by-city breakdown.
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS continue to suspend Dubai services through October 24. Eurowings is separately planning to restart Dubai flights from November 1.
Singapore Airlines has cancelled its Dubai flights, SQ494 and SQ495, through October 24 because of the geopolitical situation.
The carrier says further flights could be affected as conditions remain fluid.
KLM will not operate flights to Dubai through October 24, continuing to adjust its Middle East network based on operational considerations.
ITA Airways has resumed Rome-Riyadh flights but its Dubai service remains suspended through October 24.
Passengers can request an alternative flight or refund.
AirBaltic's Riga-Dubai flights remain suspended through October 24.
Philippine Airlines' Dubai flights are suspended until October 2, while the airline says it is monitoring conditions and will restore capacity as circumstances allow.
Air Astana has extended the suspension of Almaty/Astana-Dubai flights until at least September 30, citing the situation around the Strait of Hormuz and wider Gulf.
Passengers can seek refunds or rebooking.
Turkish Airlines has already resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, alongside Damascus, Beirut and Amman.
Flights to Tehran remain suspended, and the airline warns that further cancellations are possible depending on regional airspace conditions.
Some major international capacity is now being pushed well beyond the current winter season.
Air Canada says its Dubai flights will remain cancelled until mid-January 2027 following its review of the regional security environment.
Virgin Atlantic has pushed the return of its Dubai flights all the way to October 2027, with tickets for the resumed service expected to go on sale later this year.
The recovery therefore remains uneven. UAE-based airlines have been rebuilding capacity faster, while some international carriers continue to wait for further clarity on security assessments and government travel guidance.
That caution is significant for the UAE's aviation model, which relies heavily on international connecting traffic.
Emirates recently reported that it was operating at about 93 per cent of pre-disruption capacity in July and August, while Dubai Airports expects passenger traffic to strengthen as international airlines restore schedules and winter capacity returns.
Whoile October may bring some visible additions, it would not mark a full return to normal. Several major carriers will remain off UAE schedules beyond October, while others have already begun restoring services or are preparing to return as the winter timetable takes shape.