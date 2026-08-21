Check your flight status before leaving home, even if your service was previously confirmed.

Arrive early — at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.

Allow four hours if departing Dubai on flydubai, in line with the airline's advice.

Complete online check-in where available.

Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.

Keep your contact details updated with your airline so you receive disruption alerts.

Be prepared for last-minute changes, including delays, cancellations or revised schedules.