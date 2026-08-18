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Middle East war: Iran threatens escalation as Hormuz crisis deepens

Iran threatens escalation as Hormuz shipping slows and oil prices surge

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens
Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens
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The Middle East war enters another tense day as Iran gives Washington what Reuters, citing a senior Iranian official, describes as “a few weeks” to meet its demands or face a shift to a fully offensive military posture. Tehran is demanding $300 billion in reconstruction funds, the release of frozen Iranian assets, an end to the US naval blockade, an end to the war on all fronts and a permanent resolution over the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait remains at the centre of the crisis. Tanker traffic has fallen sharply, with only five commodity vessels crossing on Saturday and none on Sunday, compared with 31 the previous weekend. Brent crude has climbed above $91 a barrel as markets assess the risk of prolonged disruption to global energy supplies. Elsewhere, Iraq has opened an investigation into an attack on the office of Kurdistan's prime minister. Kurdish authorities blamed Iran, saying Iranian drones targeted Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's personal office and the home of the head of the region's security and intelligence agency. No casualties were reported. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack and urged Iran's Kurdish allies to remain alert to what he called “false flags”. In the Red Sea, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed to have attacked Saudi vessels off Mocha. Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the claim. Follow our live coverage for the latest verified developments from Iran, Iraq, Israel, the Gulf and beyond.

The US–Iran conflict enters new phase of political attrition

During the initial months of the Iranian-US conflict, Washington’s primary objective was to weaken Tehran’s military capabilities and strengthen deterrence.

On the other hand, Iran sought to raise the costs of the conflict by targeting maritime navigation and energy infrastructure across the region, while demonstrating its ability to prolong the conflict.

Today, however, as the conflict enters its fifth month, the two opponents are faced with a different dilemma.

The United States has partially achieved its key military objectives, such as degrading Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, weakening Iran’s air defence network, reducing Iran’s naval threat and limiting Tehran’s ability to reconstitute its forces.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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