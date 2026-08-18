Iran threatens escalation as Hormuz shipping slows and oil prices surge
During the initial months of the Iranian-US conflict, Washington’s primary objective was to weaken Tehran’s military capabilities and strengthen deterrence.
On the other hand, Iran sought to raise the costs of the conflict by targeting maritime navigation and energy infrastructure across the region, while demonstrating its ability to prolong the conflict.
Today, however, as the conflict enters its fifth month, the two opponents are faced with a different dilemma.
The United States has partially achieved its key military objectives, such as degrading Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, weakening Iran’s air defence network, reducing Iran’s naval threat and limiting Tehran’s ability to reconstitute its forces.
Day 166: Israel strikes Lebanon as Iran-US tensions rise; Oman holds Hormuz talks
Day 165: US-Iran tensions rise over Trump’s Hormuz claim
Day 164: Iran demands faster US exit from Middle East
Day 163: 2 ADNOC vessels attacked in Hormuz; no injuries
Day 162: Trump says US has ‘total control’ of Strait of Hormuz
Day 161: Tehran: Hormuz stays shut as US-Iran diplomacy push continues
Day 160: Tehran reshuffles military
Day 159: Netanyahu rejects Gaza plan
Day 158: Trump says Iran can’t ‘go on much longer’