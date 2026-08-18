UAE detects two missiles from Iran; one falls in territorial waters

Ministry says forces ready to safeguard sovereignty amid rising regional tensions
The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the UAE.
The ministry said the first missile fell outside the UAE’s territorial waters, while the second fell within the country’s territorial waters.
The Ministry of Defence said it remains on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any threats targeting the UAE.
It said the country’s forces are prepared to protect the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability, as well as its national interests and capabilities.
The ministry urged the public to obtain news and updates only from official UAE sources and avoid rumours and false information.