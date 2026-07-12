UAE air defences intercept missiles and drones amid ongoing threats

Authorities urge residents to follow official sources and avoid rumours
UAE residents have received a new mobile alert from authorities confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
The Air Defence Systems responded to the threat, and authorities had urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time updates.
The message, sent to phones nationwide, thanked residents for their cooperation during the emergency and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
Officials emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety and minimise disruptions to daily life.
Earlier this morning, the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems responded to a missile threat, prompting authorities to issue precautionary alerts to residents across the country.
The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems are actively responding to missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats from Iran.
The ministry confirmed that sounds heard in several areas across the country were caused by UAE air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.
Authorities urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow updates through official channels.