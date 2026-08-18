UAE air defences detect missile threat; residents told situation is safe

The Ministry of Defence and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said any unusual sounds heard were caused by air defence systems intercepting the threat.

UAE authorities have reassured residents that the situation in the country is currently safe after air defence systems responded to a missile threat directed towards the UAE.

It added that all necessary measures are being taken to protect civilians, critical infrastructure and essential services while minimising disruption to daily life.

The MoD said it remains fully prepared to respond to any threat and safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability.

Authorities said normal activities can now resume, while residents were urged to continue following official channels for real-time updates.

A mobile alert sent to phones across the UAE confirmed that the situation was safe following the earlier warnings and thanked residents for their cooperation during the emergency.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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