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UAE air defences detect missile threat; residents told situation is safe

The ministry urged residents to follow updates issued through official channels

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE intercepts missile threats, authorities affirm public safety
UAE intercepts missile threats, authorities affirm public safety

UAE authorities have reassured residents that the situation in the country is currently safe after air defence systems responded to a missile threat directed towards the UAE.

The Ministry of Defence and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said any unusual sounds heard were caused by air defence systems intercepting the threat.

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Residents receive emergency alert

A mobile alert sent to phones across the UAE confirmed that the situation was safe following the earlier warnings and thanked residents for their cooperation during the emergency.

Authorities said normal activities can now resume, while residents were urged to continue following official channels for real-time updates.

Air defences intercept threats

The UAE’s air defence systems responded to the threat, with authorities confirming that multiple threats were successfully intercepted.

Dubai authorities also confirmed that unusual sounds heard across the city were linked to the interceptions.

UAE remains prepared

The MoD said it remains fully prepared to respond to any threat and safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability.

It added that all necessary measures are being taken to protect civilians, critical infrastructure and essential services while minimising disruption to daily life.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and rely on official sources for the latest information.

Follow our live coverage for the latest verified developments on the US-Iran conflict.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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