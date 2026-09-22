Cyble and Cyber Security Council of UAE sign MoU to further strengthen national threat intelligence operations

Agreement underscores UAE’s focus on intelligence-led security amid rising cyber threats
The UAE is continuing to build its cybersecurity capabilities as governments and critical infrastructure operators face an increasingly complex mix of ransomware, phishing, fraud, exposed infrastructure, and other cyber threats. Against this backdrop, Cyble has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Cyber Security Council of the United Arab Emirates, creating a framework for collaboration around national threat intelligence and proactive cyber defense.
The agreement, announced last week in Dubai during the renowned cybersecurity event of the year GISEC Global 2026, brings together Cyble’s threat intelligence capabilities and the Council’s mandate to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across the Emirates. The collaboration is expected to focus on improving visibility into emerging threats and providing intelligence that can support the protection of government entities and critical infrastructure.
For national cybersecurity authorities, visibility is increasingly becoming a core requirement. Threat activity can span public-facing infrastructure, underground forums, criminal marketplaces, social platforms, and other digital environments. Identifying relevant signals early—and understanding their potential impact—can help security teams move beyond responding to individual incidents toward anticipating and prioritizing risks.
This is where threat intelligence becomes particularly important. Rather than simply identifying malicious activity, intelligence-led security programs seek to connect individual indicators and events with broader context, including threat actors, campaigns, vulnerabilities, and potential targets.
Cyble’s collaboration with the Council is designed around this approach.
“This is not just a partnership announcement. It is a strategic validation of Cyble’s capabilities at the national cybersecurity level and potentially a gateway to the UAE government and critical-infrastructure ecosystem,” said Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyble. “The collaboration shows the trust placed in our threat intelligence platform and reflects the growing importance of proactive, intelligence-led defense in protecting nations against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”
From the UAE’s perspective, the partnership reflects the importance of combining national cybersecurity initiatives with technology and intelligence capabilities that can provide visibility across a broad threat landscape.
“This MOU with Cyble reflects our shared commitment to safeguarding the nation’s digital infrastructure through advanced threat intelligence and proactive, intelligence-led defense—ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of global cybersecurity readiness,” said H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE.
At the technology level, the collaboration will leverage Cyble Vision, the company’s AI-driven threat intelligence platform powered by BlazeAI. The platform is designed to bring together intelligence from digital, physical, and brand ecosystems, helping security teams identify, investigate, and prioritize potential risks.
For organizations operating at a national scale, this broader visibility can be particularly relevant. Threats rarely remain confined to a single environment. A compromised credential, for example, can surface alongside phishing infrastructure, underground discussions, leaked data, or malicious campaigns targeting an organization or sector.
By connecting these signals, threat intelligence platforms can help security teams develop a clearer picture of the risks they are facing and determine which activity requires attention.
The UAE has also established itself as an increasingly important cybersecurity market in the Middle East, with cybersecurity becoming closely tied to the protection of digital government services, businesses, and critical infrastructure.
For Cyble, the MOU adds to its growing engagement with organizations across the region and places its threat intelligence capabilities within a broader national cybersecurity context.
More broadly, the partnership highlights how national cyber defense is evolving. As the volume and sophistication of cyber threats continue to increase, governments are placing greater emphasis on early visibility, intelligence sharing, and proactive risk identification—not simply incident response.
Cyble’s collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council reflects that shift, bringing threat intelligence closer to the center of efforts to strengthen national cyber resilience.