UAE foils advanced cyberattacks targeting vital sectors

Cybersecurity Council says aviation, energy and education sectors among those targeted
Dubai: The UAE has thwarted a series of advanced and organised cyberattacks targeting vital sectors across the country, including aviation, energy and education, the UAE Cybersecurity Council said on Monday.
The council said the national cybersecurity systems successfully detected the attacks and responded proactively and immediately, containing attempted breaches before the attackers could achieve their objectives.
The swift response prevented any disruption to the continuity of critical systems and essential services, it added.
The attacks were described as sophisticated and organised, targeting key sectors whose operations are important to the country’s infrastructure and services.
The Cyber Security Council said national cybersecurity teams had been able to identify and counter the threats through the UAE’s monitoring and response systems.
The council stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance against evolving cyber threats and strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure and digital systems.
The announcement comes as the UAE continues to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities to protect government entities, businesses and vital sectors from increasingly sophisticated digital threats.