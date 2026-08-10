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UAE foils advanced cyberattacks targeting vital sectors

Cybersecurity Council says aviation, energy and education sectors among those targeted

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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UAE foils advanced cyberattacks targeting vital sectors

Dubai: The UAE has thwarted a series of advanced and organised cyberattacks targeting vital sectors across the country, including aviation, energy and education, the UAE Cybersecurity Council said on Monday.

The council said the national cybersecurity systems successfully detected the attacks and responded proactively and immediately, containing attempted breaches before the attackers could achieve their objectives.

The swift response prevented any disruption to the continuity of critical systems and essential services, it added.

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The attacks were described as sophisticated and organised, targeting key sectors whose operations are important to the country’s infrastructure and services.

The Cyber Security Council said national cybersecurity teams had been able to identify and counter the threats through the UAE’s monitoring and response systems.

The council stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance against evolving cyber threats and strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure and digital systems.

The announcement comes as the UAE continues to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities to protect government entities, businesses and vital sectors from increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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