UAE cyber chief warns against live location sharing, public Wi-Fi and USB charging ports
Dubai: Travellers should avoid sharing their live location or trip details on social media and steer clear of unsecured public charging ports and Wi-Fi networks, the head of the UAE Cyber Security Council has warned, citing a rise in digital threats targeting people while they are abroad.
According to Emarat Al Youm, Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council , identified six main cyber threats facing travellers: online fraud, phishing attacks, unsecured public Wi-Fi, public USB charging ports, digital identity theft and cyber risks linked to using devices outside the UAE.
Al Kuwaiti warned that cybercriminals are more likely to exploit travellers when they are in a hurry, connected to unfamiliar networks or using untrusted applications.
He urged travellers to take preventive steps before leaving the country, including updating passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, activating instant banking alerts and carrying a separate backup payment method.
Al Kuwaiti also advised against entering financial information while connected to public Wi-Fi and recommended using only official banking applications.
He reiterated previous warnings over public USB charging stations, pointing to the threat of so-called "juice jacking"attacks, in which compromised charging ports can be used to access data or install malicious software. Safer alternatives include using a personal charger, a power bank or plugging into a standard electrical socket with a personal cable used only for charging.
He added that 79 per cent of travellers expose their data to risk by using public charging ports at airports.
Al Kuwaiti also cautioned against posting real-time travel updates or location information on social media, saying such posts can reveal that a home is unoccupied and expose travellers to both digital fraud and physical security risks.
He said anyone who suspects their phone has been compromised while abroad should immediately disconnect it from all networks, change passwords from a trusted device and notify their bank and relevant service providers without delay.